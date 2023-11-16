Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Saronis
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Saronis, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartment with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€580,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€220,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 141 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir