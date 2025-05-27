Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
528
Municipality of Athens
526
Piraeus
225
Municipality of Piraeus
223
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
78 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
$213,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. So…
$280,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
$721,895
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. …
$277,132
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece We offer apartments …
$782,490
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece We offer luminous and c…
$250,081
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartme…
$231,785
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 9
Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece We offer furnished and servic…
$400,357
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with balconies …
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
$1,05M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 9
Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece We offer lumin…
$204,856
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece We offer apartments with …
$293,434
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a parking near the metro station, Ayia Varvara, Athens, Greece We offer …
$345,600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece We offer modern an…
$270,474
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$146,717
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in the center of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with large windows and te…
$562,627
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
$326,038
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece We offer serviced apartments and a duplex…
$426,516
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
$1,15M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$187,251
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece We offer functional apartments with …
$635,802
Leave a request

Property types in Attica

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go