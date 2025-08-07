Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Attica, Greece

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for Sale, floor: 3rd, 4th (2 Levels), in the area: Vrilissia - Center. The area of…
$536,020
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Maisonette apartments on the ground and first floor, 77 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Fifth floor. Apartment of 119.91 sq.m. with 3 bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen, bath…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Project for a gold visa! Located in Piraeus, in quiet Near the city center. Piraeus is th…
$272,563
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
PALAIO FALIRO BUILDING High End Construction Proudly we would like to present our high…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Newly built apartment building in Peristeri First Maisonette. 5th-6th floor maisonette o…
$379,978
