Apartments for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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21 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 230 m²
A luxurious apartment for sale in an elite suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. The apartme…
$1,86M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Voula - Kentro 128 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 B…
$384,571
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Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
This fully renovated 104 sq.m. apartment is located on the 2nd floor in a quiet residential …
$629,270
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 85 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$668,400
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
? Check out this cozy 71 sq.m property in Athens Riviera! ? Located on the second floor o…
$299,530
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
$1,09M
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Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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