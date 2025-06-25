Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah

Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.
📍 Location: Alimos, Athens
300m to sea and beach
Near the Alimos marina, Ellinikon Park, Niarchos cultural center
To the center of Athens - 20 minutes
35 minutes to the airport
🏡 Affordable apartments
2 bedrooms - from 86 m2
3 bedrooms - up to 152 m2
Available for settlement after 14 months
💶 Terms of payment
35% at the signing stage
65% upon completion of construction
🔑 Benefits of the project
Spacious living rooms and terraces
Sea view from the top floors
Warm floor, double-glazed windows
Class A energy efficiency
Modern cooling and heating systems
Parking and storage
Controlled access and high quality finishes
👨👩👧👦 Who is Serenity?
For a comfortable life by the sea
For families with children and digital nomads
For investors with a focus on prestigious areas
For those who want to live near Athens, but in a secluded resort area
📞 Ask for price and planning today: