  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Alimos
  4. Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah

Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah

Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Alimos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.

📍 Location: Alimos, Athens

  • 300m to sea and beach

  • Near the Alimos marina, Ellinikon Park, Niarchos cultural center

  • To the center of Athens - 20 minutes

  • 35 minutes to the airport

🏡 Affordable apartments

  • 2 bedrooms - from 86 m2

  • 3 bedrooms - up to 152 m2

  • Available for settlement after 14 months

💶 Terms of payment

  • 35% at the signing stage

  • 65% upon completion of construction

🔑 Benefits of the project

  • Spacious living rooms and terraces

  • Sea view from the top floors

  • Warm floor, double-glazed windows

  • Class A energy efficiency

  • Modern cooling and heating systems

  • Parking and storage

  • Controlled access and high quality finishes

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Who is Serenity?

  • For a comfortable life by the sea

  • For families with children and digital nomads

  • For investors with a focus on prestigious areas

  • For those who want to live near Athens, but in a secluded resort area

📞 Ask for price and planning today:

Location on the map

Municipality of Alimos, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$751,005
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
You are viewing
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments and studios for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments and studios for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$181,195
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Number of floors 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO…
Agency
Akinita-kapelli
Leave a request
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
Show all publications