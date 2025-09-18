Services

LAND DEVELOPMENT

Turning ideas into tangible projects has been V² DEVELOPMENT’s major area of expertise. Adding value to properties through development of raw land, building or renovating is a complex business process that we have mastered during our long and successful course in the marketplace.

CONSTRUCTION

Whether building from scratch or renovating an older property, construction has been one of the main drivers of our company’s growth. Employing the safest techniques, top quality materials and avant-garde styling, we create the building structures that are destined to be future classics.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Our relationship with real estate goes beyond the ordinary. For income yielding properties, we can make sure that everything runs smoothly and take care of all the day-to-day tasks on behalf of our clients.

TRADING

Real Estate has traditionally been one of the prime areas of focus in Greece. Interest has picked up significantly and now properties are being sought and purchased by foreign investors as well. V² DEVELOPMENT is the conduit of choice for the purchase and sale of real estate in Greece.