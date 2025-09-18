V² DEVELOPMENT
From its glorious past to a solid present and an even more promising future, V² DEVELOPMENT is the No1 residential development company in Greece.
LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN GREECE
A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT has sold over 7000 real estate assets in a wide gamut of ap-plications, ranging from residential and retail to hotels and warehouse facilities for a total of 4.5 million square meters. V² DEVELOPMENT delivers unparalleled financial returns and pride in asset ownership while enhancing client, community and employee satisfaction. V² DEVELOPMENT assisted with the launch of the Greek Investor Permanent Residency Program in 2013, which became the most popular investment program in the world in 2018, surpassing the U.S. EB5 in actual, approved applications. Further to its domestic success, V² DEVELOPMENT is a genuinely outward looking company with an ever-strengthening international foothold. Alongside its Athens HQ and 3 branches in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT can be found in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, Paris, Dubai, Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh, Doha and Lahore.
LAND DEVELOPMENT
Turning ideas into tangible projects has been V² DEVELOPMENT’s major area of expertise. Adding value to properties through development of raw land, building or renovating is a complex business process that we have mastered during our long and successful course in the marketplace.
CONSTRUCTION
Whether building from scratch or renovating an older property, construction has been one of the main drivers of our company’s growth. Employing the safest techniques, top quality materials and avant-garde styling, we create the building structures that are destined to be future classics.
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Our relationship with real estate goes beyond the ordinary. For income yielding properties, we can make sure that everything runs smoothly and take care of all the day-to-day tasks on behalf of our clients.
TRADING
Real Estate has traditionally been one of the prime areas of focus in Greece. Interest has picked up significantly and now properties are being sought and purchased by foreign investors as well. V² DEVELOPMENT is the conduit of choice for the purchase and sale of real estate in Greece.