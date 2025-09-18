  1. Realting.com
V² DEVELOPMENT

Greece, Municipality of Athens
Developer
1962
3 years 7 months
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
www.vsquared2.com/
About the developer

From its glorious past to a solid present and an even more promising future, V² DEVELOPMENT is the No1 residential development company in Greece.

LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN GREECE

A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT has sold over 7000 real estate assets in a wide gamut of ap-plications, ranging from residential and retail to hotels and warehouse facilities for a total of 4.5 million square meters. V² DEVELOPMENT delivers unparalleled financial returns and pride in asset ownership while enhancing client, community and employee satisfaction. V² DEVELOPMENT assisted with the launch of the Greek Investor Permanent Residency Program in 2013, which became the most popular investment program in the world in 2018, surpassing the U.S. EB5 in actual, approved applications. Further to its domestic success, V² DEVELOPMENT is a genuinely outward looking company with an ever-strengthening international foothold. Alongside its Athens HQ and 3 branches in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT can be found in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, Paris, Dubai, Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh, Doha and Lahore.

Services

LAND DEVELOPMENT

Turning ideas into tangible projects has been V² DEVELOPMENT’s major area of expertise. Adding value to properties through development of raw land, building or renovating is a complex business process that we have mastered during our long and successful course in the marketplace.

CONSTRUCTION

Whether building from scratch or renovating an older property, construction has been one of the main drivers of our company’s growth. Employing the safest techniques, top quality materials and avant-garde styling, we create the building structures that are destined to be future classics.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Our relationship with real estate goes beyond the ordinary. For income yielding properties, we can make sure that everything runs smoothly and take care of all the day-to-day tasks on behalf of our clients.

TRADING

Real Estate has traditionally been one of the prime areas of focus in Greece. Interest has picked up significantly and now properties are being sought and purchased by foreign investors as well. V² DEVELOPMENT is the conduit of choice for the purchase and sale of real estate in Greece.

 

Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0
307,459
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
V² DEVELOPMENT
