Greece, Municipality of Marousi
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
1992
On the platform
2 years 7 months
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
ddcode.co.uk
About the developer

A construction development company where we bring your architectural dreams to life.
As a leading and innovative company in the construction industry, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional and sustainable solutions to our valued clients.

With a passionate team of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, we specialize in creating iconic structures that redefine skylines and communities.

From residential complexes to commercial spaces and infrastructure projects, our commitment to quality, safety, and timeliness ensures that every venture we undertake is executed with the utmost precision and finesse.

Let's build a better future together.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:35
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 17:00
Thursday
10:00 - 17:00
Friday
10:00 - 17:00
Saturday
12:00 - 15:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Greece
Evgenios Dimitriadis
Evgenios Dimitriadis
