Real Estate Center

Main road Pefkohori Kassandra, Halkidiki 63085, Greece (Греция)
Real Estate Center
Real estate agency
1994
English, Ελληνικά
realestatecenter.gr
Company description

We look forward to the opportunity to making your time well spent by serving your real estate needs and providing the highest level of service that you have ever experienced and the best results possible.

When I created Real Estate Center, it was my goal to create an environment of professionalism, and accountability. A company that would be able to meet the most stringent demands of each and every client with their real estate needs. A company built upon a foundation of integrity, energy, and drive –with the goal to achieve 100% client satisfaction.

I am happy and proud to say that over the past 27 years, we at Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson have not only been able to meet these expectations, we’ve been able to surpass them. As the real estate industry has continued to grow and evolve, we have grown along with it, by establishing a wider global network of services, and connections to better serve our clients.

Let me say that nothing could be achieved without our amazing colleagues, agents and staff of Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson. We all work as a team, cooperating, working hard and help each other, but most of all loving and enjoying our work that makes us feel that we are one family.

We all are committed to exceeding your expectations by making you feel completely comfortable every step of the way.

Let me wish you every success and prosperity that life can offer and once again thank you for putting your trust in Real Estate Center - Susan Jameson.

Our agents in Greece
Susan Jameson
Susan Jameson
294 properties
