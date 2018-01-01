  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Marina Villas

Marina Villas

Greece, Hanioti Pevkoxori Halkidiki post 63085
;
Marina Villas
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Веб-сайт
Website
aura.marina-villas.com/el/ grace.marina-villas.com
About the developer

« MARINA VILLAS » is a reliable, dynamically developing construction company in Northern Greece, stable construction rates, meeting deadlines and quality characteristics of facilities.

Strategy « MARINA VILLAS IKE » — acquisition of high-quality construction sites for development projects, the most efficient realization of their potential for creating the best objects on the market that meet the most modern requirements for materials and construction technologies.

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas

A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama!

The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object.

Location of Villa Grace

The villa is located away from the road, in an ecologically clean and calm place. This is a great solution for families with children and people who prefer quietness to a noisy city. Large panoramic windows offer a magnificent view of the Thermaikos Gulf and the city of Thessaloniki itself.

All the necessary infrastructure is within walking and car accessibility.

The international airport is only 15-20 minutes away. There is a kindergarten next to the villa, international schools,colleges and universities 10 minutes away.

DESIGN

The main idea of the housing is the design of a single harmonious space of the inner and outer parts of the house on a flat surface. Creation of outdoor large functional terraces, balconies and verandas to maximize the benefits and comfort of living in a mild Mediterranean climate. Practicality, convenience and comfort are carefully thought out and incorporated in the design of the object.

ARCHITECTURE

The laconic architecture of the villa is expressed in the spirit of modern Mediterranean minimalism. Clear straight lines, calm and soft palette of colors create psychological comfort. Thanks to this, the object will be appreciated and give joy for a long time.

LAYOUT

The layout is comfortable and functional. The area of the house has the maximum usable area for a family with children and is 300 m2. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, so even a large family will feel comfortable here: everyone will find their own cozy corner and at the same time everyone will feel the unity.

SECURITY

Special attention is paid to even the smallest details: non-slip surfaces, no sharp corners that could harm a child, and strong fences make the villa safe for all family members.

THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT.

The three floors of the house offer private, common and guest areas.

On the ground floor, with an area of ​​100m2, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen area. The functional and ergonomic kitchen is equipped with appliances and fittings from renowned brands. Designer furniture brings aesthetics and enhances comfort. The modern Piazetta fireplace adds coziness and warmth to the interior. There is also one living room on the main floor, which can serve as an office or a guest room and a bathroom.

On the second floor of 100m2, you can find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has access to a separate ensuite bathroom and a large wardrobe. There is also a 16 m2 balcony, which can be used as an additional space for work, rest or sports. The floor of the bedrooms is made of oak parquet. All bedrooms have panoramic windows that offer stunning sea views.

Ground floor – can serve as a full-fledged separate living space. It resembles a studio apartment. The basement area is 100 m2, there is a separate entrance from the street. This floor can be used for receiving guests or as a playroom for children. There is also a bathroom, laundry and technical rooms.

For increased comfort, a large number of modern engineering solutions are included in the house project, including for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. So, the climate in the house is provided by the automatic Daikin system with duct air conditioning. Warm floors and a fireplace create a comfortable temperature in the house. All this is controlled by the “smart home” system. Drinking and industrial water is purified by a modern water purification system.

The whole house has high-quality heating and waterproofing necessary for such a climate. Three lighting scenarios create optimal light depending on the time of day: main light, soft lighting and decorative lamps.

IMPROVEMENT OF THE TERRITORY

Villa Grace is located on a flat surface. The area of the plot is as much as 2500 m2. A lawn has been sown on the plot, ornamental plants and trees have been planted and an automatic irrigation system has been created.

A separate area with a swimming pool is another comfortable place to relax. The heated pool can be used at any time of the year! Pool size 9/5 = 45 m2. The pool area is covered with non-slip porcelain stoneware.

For recreation with children and sports, there is a large family swing and a sports station.

Villa Grace in Panorama is an opportunity to give your family a bright holiday in an amazing Mediterranean location! It is enough to take only personal belongings into the house – everything else is already there!

And most importantly, by purchasing a house, in addition to a heavenly place on earth, you get a guarantee, support and a residence permit in a European country for all family members as a gift !!

Avra
Villa Avra
Chaniotis, Greece
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas

Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea of the Toroneos Gulf and Mount Athos. The excellent villa is located away from the noise, so here you can relax from the city, recover and gain strength. In walking and car accessibility, just 1.5 km, all the necessary infrastructure and the center of the town are located. The international airport and the city of Thessaloniki are only an hour away. Possibility of walking and cycling.
The villa has a modern minimalist aesthetic and is built in a Mediterranean style with modern technical solutions. Some of the buildings are decorated with natural stone, travertine. The anodized metal composition is an architectural solution that well emphasizes the modern style. Thanks to these solutions, the villa will look relevant even ten years later, and the price will only increase!
The area of the villa is 250 m2, and the area of the plot around it is 3000 m2. The house consists of three levels, it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - it is convenient to accommodate a large family here and live all year round! There is also a place for guests.
The area of the site has a flat and practical surface, an economical automatic irrigation system has been created, ornamental plants have been planted, among which you can find secluded areas for recreation. Family swings and a sports station allow you to relax and play sports without leaving the villa.
Covered parking easily accommodates four cars. A lighting system has been designed on the street, which favorably highlights the silhouette of the house, and thanks to this, it will be comfortable and safe to be on the street in the evening.

This 250 sq. m. furnished Villa is on the Ground floor and features 5 Bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 Bathrooms The property also boasts Smarthome system, Heating system: Individual - Electric, tiled floor, floor heating, unobstructed view, Window frames: Aluminium, Security door, parking space, a storage unit , garden, fireplace, air condition, alarm system, appliances, double glazed windows, entrance stairs, BBQ, playroom, οpen space, Internal staircase, balcony: 50 τ.μ. sq.m.. The building was constructed in 2023 . Building Energy Rating: A+ Distance from sea 1000 μ. meters.

Our agents in Greece
marinavillas.ap@gmail.com
marinavillas.ap@gmail.com
Other developers
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
VITRUVIUS INVESTMENTS

Vitruvius Investments, is a strong and innovative construction company located in the center of Athens and has a really active presence the last years crossout the Greek capital through unique projects. Combining many years of experience and expertise, our team is staffed with experienced and trained experts (property valuers, civil engineers, architects, financial and international analysts), who monitor, record and study all the new developments around the Greek real estate market.

First Seat

First Seat is an established, fast-growing real estate company in Greece. Our success is founded in trust, professionalism and our long lasting relationships, where we put our client above all else.

Our experienced consultants are passionate about transforming assets into the most profitable investments, incorporating Integrity, Transparency and Expertise.

V² DEVELOPMENT

V² DEVELOPMENT

From its glorious past to a solid present and an even more promising future, V² DEVELOPMENT is the No1 residential development company in Greece.

LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN GREECE

A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT has sold over 7000 real estate assets in a wide gamut of ap-plications, ranging from residential and retail to hotels and warehouse facilities for a total of 4.5 million square meters. V² DEVELOPMENT delivers unparalleled financial returns and pride in asset ownership while enhancing client, community and employee satisfaction. V² DEVELOPMENT assisted with the launch of the Greek Investor Permanent Residency Program in 2013, which became the most popular investment program in the world in 2018, surpassing the U.S. EB5 in actual, approved applications. Further to its domestic success, V² DEVELOPMENT is a genuinely outward looking company with an ever-strengthening international foothold. Alongside its Athens HQ and 3 branches in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT can be found in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, Paris, Dubai, Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh, Doha and Lahore.

Realting.com
Go