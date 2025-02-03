Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea

  1. Realting.com
from
$273,984
BTC
3.2589853
ETH
170.8173507
USDT
270 883.7455324
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
ID: 25696
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 100 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2027
    Finished
    6

About the complex

🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa

📍 Location.

Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.

  • Known for its thermal springs in the past

  • Now a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassical architecture

  • Offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity

🏢 Building characteristics

  • 6 levels

  • Types of objects:

    • 9 one-bedroom apartments

    • 3 studios

    • 1 two-bedroom apartment

    • 5 two-level (maisonette) apartments

⚙️ Technical specifications

  • Energy efficiency: Class B

  • Heating: Natural gas + air conditioning

  • Plumbing: Grohe

  • Kitchen: European

  • Delivery deadline: Q4 2026

💶 Prices and footage (selectively)

250,000 euros

💡 Note: All expenses (except transfer tax) are covered by the company
Admissible deviations in sizes up to ± 3%

🗺 Infrastructure nearby

  • 📍 400 m - shops and restaurants

  • 🎓 1.9 km - university

  • 🏫 270m school

  • 🚇 1.7 km - metro station

  • 🌊 2.0 km - beach and water park

  • 🎭 1.2 km - SNFCC (Cultural Centre)

  • 🏥 3.6 km - hospital

  • 🛥 3.1 km - Flisvo marina

Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², USD 6,744
Apartment price, USD 362,286

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
