Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea

🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa
📍 Location.
Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.
Known for its thermal springs in the past
Now a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassical architecture
Offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity
🏢 Building characteristics
6 levels
Types of objects:
9 one-bedroom apartments
3 studios
1 two-bedroom apartment
5 two-level (maisonette) apartments
⚙️ Technical specifications
Energy efficiency: Class B
Heating: Natural gas + air conditioning
Plumbing: Grohe
Kitchen: European
Delivery deadline: Q4 2026
💶 Prices and footage (selectively)
250,000 euros
💡 Note: All expenses (except transfer tax) are covered by the company
Admissible deviations in sizes up to ± 3%
🗺 Infrastructure nearby
📍 400 m - shops and restaurants
🎓 1.9 km - university
🏫 270m school
🚇 1.7 km - metro station
🌊 2.0 km - beach and water park
🎭 1.2 km - SNFCC (Cultural Centre)
🏥 3.6 km - hospital
🛥 3.1 km - Flisvo marina