Greece, Municipality of Palaio Faliro
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
vgp-kupidom.com/
We are on social networks
About the agency

100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.

Our agents in Greece
Ilona Khomich
Ilona Khomich
53 properties
Agencies nearby
Erasmosgroup
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Residential property 207 Сommercial property 4
ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services: Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties, Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters, Real Estate Expertise, Renovation and Real Estate Man…
Dionisiou
Greece, Paralia Dionisiou
Residential property 469 Сommercial property 13 Lands 140
Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real …
GreekEstate.eu
Greece, Ioannina Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2005
Residential property 10 Сommercial property 1 Lands 4
GREEKESTATE.EU «Creating value for our customers»  The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:   ·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with re…
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE
Greece, Municipality of Nafplio
Residential property 32 Сommercial property 5 Lands 5
The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market. We have a large number of properties of all t…
Thassos Real Estate
Greece, Thassos
Residential property 99 Сommercial property 22 Lands 158
Our office, Thassos Real Estate, was founded in 2005 by Ms. Mammou Asimenia and it is located in Limenas, the capital of Thassos. We have a wide variety of properties from detached houses, apartments, plots of land, parcels, businesses, hotels, which is able to largely meet your requirement…
