Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
87
Municipality of Saronikos
80
Anavissos Municipal Unit
60
Vari Municipal Unit
39
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
21
Saronida Municipal Unit
19
Saronis
19
Anavyssos
14
Show more
186 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€790,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
€166,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
€299,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with kitchen, with panoramic windows in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with kitchen, with panoramic windows
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with large…
€320,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
€300,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€500,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Voula, a seaside suburb, one of the mo…
€493,500
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, maisonette of 123 sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor newly built l…
€680,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
€455,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms. …
€370,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
€1,80M
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
€1,05M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with balconies …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Voula South of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, apartment of 72 sq.m. semi-basement corner airy and…
€260,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
€580,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€529,000

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir