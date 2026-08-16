Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
170
Municipality of Saronikos
64
Vari Municipal Unit
60
Municipality of Marathonas
39
Show more
527 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Premium Premium
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Premium Premium
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
VAT
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
This fully renovated 104 sq.m. apartment is located on the 2nd floor in a quiet residential …
$629,270
VAT
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The first f…
$359,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 462 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 462 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the sea, the mountain, the f…
$743,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
Apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$212,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,55M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$160,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. A magnific…
$472,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Afidnes (Kiourka) - 440 Sq.m., 6 Bed…
$250,554
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and stu…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$752,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$212,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale of 65 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the first floo…
$239,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS5303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Voula Center for € 1.000.000 . This 102 sq. …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$826,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 531 m²
For sale two-storey detached house with a total area of 531 sq.m. The house consists of f…
$755,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 129 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$425,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a pro…
$822,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go