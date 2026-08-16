Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Thassos Municipality
82
Kavala Municipality
69
Kavala
53
Paggaio Municipality
78
Show more
259 properties total found
4 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2
Filippi, Amygdaleonas: For sale Detached house 215sq.m. on 500sq.m. plot in an excellent loc…
$334,680
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Dexameni: Apartment for sale 80sq.m. located on the 5th floor of a building with ele…
$183,585
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Palio: For sale under construction Maisonette 62sq.m. 2 levels located in a luxury r…
$265,223
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
Kavala,CENTER Ag. Pavlos: Apartment for sale 85sq.m. on the 4th floor of a building with an …
$178,967
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 40.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$46,994
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11812 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 135.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$156,802
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 116 sq.m. apartment for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a buildin…
$266,871
Leave a request
House in Skala Marion, Greece
House
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11877 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 190.000 . This 114.00 sq…
$223,563
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Maisonette 150sq.m. for sale in Amygdaleonas, Kavala. It consists of 4 levels: basement, 1st…
$228,082
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11811 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 140.000 . This 69.00 sq. m. f…
$164,480
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction semi-basement Apartment 57 sq.m. It con…
$117,930
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11895 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 210.000 . This …
$238,432
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, For sale is a 47 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 2nd floor …
$128,005
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 87 sq.m. on 2 levels (with attic). It consists …
$293,727
Leave a request
6 room house in Perni, Greece
6 room house
Perni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Kavala, Perni: For sale Detached house 240sq.m. built on 530sq.m. plot, 3 floors with indivi…
$343,161
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11893 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 330.000 . This 220.00 sq. …
$376,640
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale is a 50 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 1st floor …
$133,823
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: In a relatively new residential complex, Studio apartment 45 sq.m. fo…
$105,451
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11616 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 560.000 Exclusivity. This 199…
$635,818
Leave a request
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130.00 sq. m. …
$117,485
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11837 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 520.000 . This 140 sq. …
$610,925
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 180.000 . This 60.00…
$211,474
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11597 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 420.000 . This 100.00 sq. m. …
$485,415
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Panagie, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11833 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 125.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$142,999
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 222.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$260,818
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale under construction Studio 34 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of the building…
$116,085
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 75 sq.m. with attic. It cons…
$231,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 74sq.m. facade on 2 levels w…
$256,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Potamia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11863 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 Exclusivity. This 88.…
$117,485
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 55 sq.m. facade on the 1st f…
$173,048
Leave a request

Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

apartments
houses

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go