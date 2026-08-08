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DKG Development

Greece, Municipality of Kallithea
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
On the platform
3 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
dkg-development.com
Working time
Closed now
About the developer

DKG Development is a leading construction and investment company based in Greece. We specialize in the implementation of construction projects across the country, offering innovative solutions and high-quality developments. Our extensive portfolio includes numerous successfully completed projects, demonstrating our commitment to quality and reliability.

DKG Development prides itself on being at the forefront of the market, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and approaches in construction. Our team comprises experienced professionals, each contributing to achieving our common goals and meeting the needs of our clients.

In addition to construction, we provide a full range of property management services, ensuring our clients gain maximum benefit and comfort from their real estate assets. Our staff is ready to offer tailored solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

✅ By choosing DKG Development, you are selecting a reliable partner with extensive experience and a progressive outlook on the future of the construction industry in Greece.

Services
  • Construction services
  • Project management
  • Business consulting
  • Legal support of transactions
Our agents in Greece
Elena Yakutova
Elena Yakutova
5 properties
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