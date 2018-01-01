About the developer

DKG Development — investment construction company. Our company is one of the major participants in the Greek real estate market. We specialize in the implementation of construction projects. We successfully cooperate with international companies, foundations and private partners.

Our mission — is to build impeccably high-quality and stylish objects.

Over the past few years, DKG has changed the coordinates of modern life in Athens, developing distinctive real estate objects that offer an improved quality of life, excellent design and incomparable value. Thanks to its remarkable facilities, DKG has achieved enviable success, which has become the basis of the reputation of a quality company based on the high technical characteristics embedded in each property.

Since its foundation in 2019, the company's goal has been unequivocal: to build long-term relationships so that Greece becomes a safe place for investment, which offers low risk and high benefits, designing and creating real estate, who deserve their presence, offering something unique and unique, for the benefit of society as a whole.