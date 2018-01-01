  1. Realting.com
Колокотрони 98, 18535 Пиреас
DKG Development
Developer
2019
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
dkg-development.com
About the developer

DKG Development — investment construction company. Our company is one of the major participants in the Greek real estate market. We specialize in the implementation of construction projects. We successfully cooperate with international companies, foundations and private partners.

Our mission — is to build impeccably high-quality and stylish objects.

Over the past few years, DKG has changed the coordinates of modern life in Athens, developing distinctive real estate objects that offer an improved quality of life, excellent design and incomparable value. Thanks to its remarkable facilities, DKG has achieved enviable success, which has become the basis of the reputation of a quality company based on the high technical characteristics embedded in each property.

Since its foundation in 2019, the company's goal has been unequivocal: to build long-term relationships so that Greece becomes a safe place for investment, which offers low risk and high benefits, designing and creating real estate, who deserve their presence, offering something unique and unique, for the benefit of society as a whole.

Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€ 145,000
76 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
Urban and stylish « Allure Business Condos » – is an 8-story building of 38 apartments in the Caliphaea area.  This residential project stands out from neighboring buildings with its snow-white facade with metal trellised fences on balconies. These small architectural forms serve as the basis for additional landscaping. Spacious backyard with pool and sun loungers will provide an opportunity to enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate of almost 200 days a year.  The project is presented in double, single apartments and studios. All living spaces « Allure Business Condos » are attractive for both personal use and rental. Target tenants of apartments – students, business tourists, young couples and families.  The Caliphaeus district is located between the southern regions of the Athens Riviera and the center of the capital, and about 5 km from the port of Piraeus. Caliphhea – a dynamic place with developed infrastructure, just a few minutes and you are already in the historical center of Athens. Within walking distance from the project « ABC » there are bus stops, and at 100 m – metro station « Calfey ».  650 meters from the apartments is the central square of the district – Davaki. Famous Greek universities « Pantheon » and « Charocopeo » and newfangled place – « Cultural Center named after. Stavrosa Niarchos », which includes the National Library, National Opera, Cultural and Educational Park, embankment and yacht parking. Next to « ABC » there are various shops, sports clubs, diagnostic and wellness centers, cafes, educational institutions, etc. All of the above forms his investment attractiveness.
