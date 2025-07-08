  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Vista Estate

Vista Estate

Greece, Municipality of Nea Propontida
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
vistaestate.gr/
We are on social networks
About the agency

At Vista Estate, we are redefining real estate investment in Greece through expert-driven property development, strategic asset management, and tailored investment solutions. Based in Thessaloniki, we specialize in premium residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, catering to a global clientele seeking high-value real estate opportunities.

Your Trusted Partner in Greek Real Estate

With a deep understanding of the Greek and international real estate markets, we offer exclusive properties that combine luxury, functionality, and high return potential. Whether you’re an investor looking for a Golden Visa-eligible property, a business expanding in Greece, or a homeowner seeking a high-end residence, Vista Estate provides strategic, data-driven solutions tailored to your goals.

Why Choose Vista Estate?

✔ Exclusive Investment Opportunities – Gain access to prime real estate assets in Greece’s most desirable locations, carefully selected for their growth potential and investment returns.
✔ Global Expertise, Local Knowledge – Our team of seasoned real estate professionals combines international market expertise with in-depth local insights, ensuring that you make well-informed decisions.
✔ End-to-End Property Solutions – We handle every aspect of your real estate journey, from property acquisition and legal guidance to development, management, and resale.
✔ Golden Visa & International Buyers – We provide specialized guidance for international investors seeking Greek residency through real estate investment.
✔ Sustainable & Future-Ready Developments – Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that our properties are not only luxurious but also sustainable, future-proof, and compliant with modern environmental standards.
✔ Tailored Investment Strategies – We analyze market trends, investment risks, and potential returns to craft customized real estate investment plans that align with your financial goals.

Greece: A Booming Market for Real Estate Investment

Greece has become one of the most attractive real estate investment destinations in Europe, offering competitive pricing, high rental yields, and a thriving tourism-driven economy. From vibrant cities like Athens and Thessaloniki to picturesque islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, and Corfu, Greece presents a wealth of opportunities for investors seeking both short-term gains and long-term appreciation.

Invest with Confidence – Invest with Vista Estate

Our mission is to provide secure, high-yield real estate investments backed by expert market analysis and a dedication to excellence. Whether you are looking for luxury apartments, investment properties, or strategic real estate partnerships, Vista Estate is your gateway to success in the Greek real estate market.

Services

Beyond Transactions – Building Long-Term Value

At Vista Estate, we believe in long-term partnerships, not just transactions. Our mission is to help our clients build and expand their real estate portfolios with confidence, offering continuous support and market intelligence. We provide investors and buyers with a seamless experience, ensuring that every step – from property selection to legal procedures and property management – is handled with professionalism and efficiency.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:02
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Greece
Georgios Gavriilidis
Georgios Gavriilidis
Agencies nearby
Real Estate Center
Greece, Pefkochori
Company's year of foundation 1994
Residential property 408 Сommercial property 61 Lands 17
We look forward to the opportunity to making your time well spent by serving your real estate needs and providing the highest level of service that you have ever experienced and the best results possible. When I created Real Estate Center, it was my goal to create an environment of profes…
Leave a request
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
Greece, Attica
Residential property 10
The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent resid…
Leave a request
El Greko
Greece, Municipality of Thessaloniki
Residential property 21
The El Greko Real Estate Agency is a reliable real estate assistant and consultant in Greece. We are professional experts with profound experience in the real estate market of Greece. We will provide you with interesting and relevant offers and help you choose the most suitable options for a…
Leave a request
EPSILON TEAM
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Residential property 9 Сommercial property 1 Lands 1
EPSILON TEAM is a business with special features that distinguish it from other real estate agencies in Greece. This is a group of 9 people who work closely together to complete any project they undertake. It is the only group that has ongoing legal support - both for the company and for any…
Leave a request
Hellenic Property
Greece, Central Macedonia
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 787 Сommercial property 45
HELLENIC PROPERTY. Refined. Trusted. Exceptional. Discover exceptional Greek real estate with a team of experts trusted by clients from 55+ countries worldwide. Founded in 2017 in Thessaloniki, Hellenic Property is more than a real estate agency. We create unique life stories in the most…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go