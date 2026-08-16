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Residential properties for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

;
Corfu
42
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
154
Municipality of Northern Corfu
42
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
23
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213 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 49 m²
Apartment for sale of 49 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$110,568
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale, α two-storey house in the village of Kornata, central part of the island! Thi…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two…
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nissaki, Greece
Villa
Nissaki, Greece
Area 250 m²
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtak…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: solar panels for water …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Gimari, Greece
Apartment
Gimari, Greece
Area 133 m²
For sale apartment of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the four…
$896,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse
Agii Deka, Greece
Area 124 m²
For Sale – Two Maisonettes in Agios Matthaios Two maisonettes are available for sale in…
$175,926
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 317 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 209 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$2,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vatonies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vatonies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale, an old 100 sq.m house in the picturesque village of Allimatades in the north of Co…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Benitses, Greece
Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Exceptional Property in Benitses with Stunning Sea Views Discover this fantasti…
$1,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nissaki, Greece
Villa
Nissaki, Greece
Area 280 m²
Luxury Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea Views – North-East Corfu Exp…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 650 m²
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Astrakeri, Greece
Cottage
Astrakeri, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of t…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For Sale: Charming 145 sq.m Residence in the Heart of Old Corfu Town Nestled in the hi…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kamara, Greece
Villa
Kamara, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$550,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Corfu Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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