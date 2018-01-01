  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company

Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company

Greece, 121 PALEOLOGOU STR., NIKOPOLI STAVROUPOLIS P.C. 56430, THESSALONIKI, GREECE,
;
Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
hpr.gr
We are on social networks
Company description

We create all the conditions for a comfortable living in Greece. Hellenic Property is a real estate agency specialized in Greek properties. We believe that great things require good rest and fresh energy. This makes us appreciate time with family and friends, and enjoy every ray of the warm Sun. That is why we have decided to organize an agency to help business people live, relax and do business in the hospitable country and the womb of European civilization, in Greece. We love our objects, and we sell and rent only those of them that we would like to live in ourselves. It is advantageous for us to be honest with our customers because only this strategy guarantees lifelong customers. Join the club of satisfied customers.

Services

Individual consultation on purchasing and registration of high-quality real estate in Greece and organization of viewing appointments. Full legal support of purchase and sale transactions and Greek residence permit registration for all family members. We provide a full range of property management in Greece and generate profit through short-term rentals.

Our agents in Greece
Savvas Karasavvidis
Savvas Karasavvidis
943 properties
Elina Bazaidou
Elina Bazaidou
Agencies nearby
SKOURAS Real Estate
31 property

In 2005 it was founded as a family business, offering its services on a local level, and in time developed into a new generation real estate company, comprised of educated realtors with international certifications and offering complete and reliable services.

Today, the company represents more than 1.300 real estate propertie15s and during the last years, more than 80% of the company’s contracts have been with foreign clients. Skouras Real Estate is a member of the Association of the Athens – Attica region civil contract realtors, the Association of Greek Real Estate Agents, EPPA and has also created a network of collaborating agencies in various countries, among which France, the U.K., Germany, Holland, Belgium, Russia, Israel and Lebanon. Based on the technology and constant education, we excel in our clients’ preference. The excellent knowledge of our region makes us capable of providing complete services, no matter how complicated or simple your needs may be.

 

Grekodom Development
18 327 properties
Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
10 properties

The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent residence or a holiday or on islands around Athens.

EPSILON TEAM real estate
11 properties

Epsilon team is a business of special features which makes it different than the rest of the real estate agencies in Greece. It is a group of 9 people who cooperate closely with each other to complete any project they have taken on.  It is the only group that has constant legal support – both for the company as well as for any questions or problems its customers might have – given the fact that the laws concerning buying and selling are very versatile and by default rather complex in Greece.

Additionally to the free legal advice that Epsilon team provides its customers with, it has established a constant partnership with experts and scientists that might be needed when buying real estate. There is an Interior Designer, a Civil Engineer and an Architect, the services of whom are totally guaranteed by the company.

All of the above-mentioned partners provide their services to the customers of the Epsilon team, giving them priority as well as a 20% discount.

The Epsilon team covers all the prime location areas in the north, the south and the center of Athens when it comes to buying or renting. There is also a special department for the independent and commercial buildings and shops. The Epsilon team also deals with selling residential real estate by the sea.

To provide better service to our customers we cooperate with real estate agencies in big cities in Europe and we promote our real estate in Greek and international portals as well as in the Social media.

The Epsilon team is a member of the Athens Realtors Association and the Athens chamber of tradesmen.

JP & Partners
22 properties
We are an international real estate investment company located in Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Lebanon and Montenegro. We began our journey in Lithuania in 2010, and arrived in Greece during the financial crisis as pioneers to opportunity investments due to the affordability of real estate, and the high demand on investment opportunities in Greece from our wide network of clients. Our work centers around the idea of being the leading real estate agency in Greece in technological advancement and customer satisfaction. Our vision is to make our JP & Partners community around the world of people who are actively involved in the purchase and sale of real estate, and to achieve this; our values are a strong belief in who we are, strong trust in our people, our clients, and our B2B network, and persistence to achieve greater.
Realting.com
Go