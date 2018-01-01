Dionisiou
Greece, Dionisiou Beach, p.o. box 49, N.Moudania, 63200
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Company description
Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real estate market for over 20 years and we have managed to gain broad experience and well-deserved reputation of a reliable partner. Transparency and honesty are the main principles of our company. We have extensive knowledge of the Greek real estate market and provide comprehensive and reliable information about all stages of buying real estate in Chalkidiki, as well as the properties which are on offer.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
