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Dionisiou

Greece, Paralia Dionisiou
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français
Website
Website
dionisiou-realestate.com/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real estate market for over 20 years and we have managed to gain broad experience and well-deserved reputation of a reliable partner. Transparency and honesty are the main principles of our company. We have extensive knowledge of the Greek real estate market and provide comprehensive and reliable information about all stages of buying real estate in Chalkidiki, as well as the properties which are on offer.

Our agents in Greece
Svetlana Yuvchenko
Svetlana Yuvchenko
568 properties
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