  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Dionisiou

Dionisiou

Greece, Dionisiou Beach, p.o. box 49, N.Moudania, 63200
Share using:
QR
Dionisiou
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
dionisiou-realestate.com
Company description

Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real estate market for over 20 years and we have managed to gain broad experience and well-deserved reputation of a reliable partner. Transparency and honesty are the main principles of our company. We have extensive knowledge of the Greek real estate market and provide comprehensive and reliable information about all stages of buying real estate in Chalkidiki, as well as the properties which are on offer.

Our agents in Greece
Svetlana Yuvchenko
Svetlana Yuvchenko
498 properties
Agencies nearby
Real estate center
469 properties

We look forward to the opportunity to making your time well spent by serving your real estate needs and providing the highest level of service that you have ever experienced and the best results possible.

When I created Real Estate Center, it was my goal to create an environment of professionalism, and accountability. A company that would be able to meet the most stringent demands of each and every client with their real estate needs. A company built upon a foundation of integrity, energy, and drive –with the goal to achieve 100% client satisfaction.

I am happy and proud to say that over the past 27 years, we at Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson have not only been able to meet these expectations, we’ve been able to surpass them. As the real estate industry has continued to grow and evolve, we have grown along with it, by establishing a wider global network of services, and connections to better serve our clients.

Let me say that nothing could be achieved without our amazing colleagues, agents and staff of Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson. We all work as a team, cooperating, working hard and help each other, but most of all loving and enjoying our work that makes us feel that we are one family.

We all are committed to exceeding your expectations by making you feel completely comfortable every step of the way.

Let me wish you every success and prosperity that life can offer and once again thank you for putting your trust in Real Estate Center - Susan Jameson.

REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
10 properties

The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent residence or a holiday or on islands around Athens.

AXIA REAL ESTATE
612 properties

The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12.

AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. The executives who were mobilized from the real estate market, but also from various other professional fields, coordinated in these principles, in order to contribute to the creation of the large creative and active real estate team with exemplary service and enviable results. The philosophy of our office is the excellent customer service, whether he is a buyer or a seller, respect for his choices and utilization of the property or cash he has, with confidentiality and above all honesty.

 

Balkamou Real Estate
61 property

From an early age I have been introduced in the art of commerce. Having worked in the Athens market, I learned  this city and its needs. It is a beautiful city, alive, with prospects. I was involved in retail and importing trade. Judging the year of 2007 as a critical one, I turned to the real estate. Trained with the required studies - seminars and based on my experience up to then, I started with professional real estate. Then I expanded to residential, vacation and land plots. I always try to make interesting proposals, to discuss the issues with my clients and to find the best solutions for them.

Zoe Balkamou.

Alpha Ermis
7 properties

Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece? The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece. Our experts will advise you on any issues related to real estate and educate you on the current market trends. We don't only accompany the purchase/sale of real estate but also facilitate obtaining a Greek residence permit, as well as any other necessary documents. Since we are acquainted with all the legal subtleties, we will help you reduce taxation, and also use all our experience and knowledge to solve any problems that may arise.

Realting.com
Go