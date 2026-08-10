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Residential properties for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

;
Corfu
42
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
159
Municipality of Northern Corfu
43
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
23
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282 properties total found
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette area of 120 square meters. m in Lefkimmi The property consists of two b…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 74 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale are 2 cottages 91 sq.m and 41 sq.m in the village of Agios Prokopis in the central …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 157 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 157 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$342,769
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Platonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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House in Skripero, Greece
House
Skripero, Greece
Completely reconstructed & renovated detached house in Skripero, Corfu 💰 Asking Price: €138,…
$156,996
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Svoronata, Greece
Cottage
Svoronata, Greece
Area 219 m²
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Astrakeri, Greece
Cottage
Astrakeri, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of t…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Barbati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Barbati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 161 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psachnia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psachnia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Kokkini, Greece
Villa
Kokkini, Greece
For sale: a villa of 78.16 sq.m., built in 2005, located in a quiet and well-positioned area…
$375,424
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsoukalades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsoukalades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$680,280
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale is a house of 240 sq.m in the Gastouri area, 8 km from of Corfu town.This is the vi…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For Sale: Charming 145 sq.m Residence in the Heart of Old Corfu Town Nestled in the hi…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$226,760
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of l…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Property types in Ioanian Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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