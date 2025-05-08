  1. Realting.com
Immigration program to Greece

About the Immigration Program

Greece Immigration Services – Your Gateway to Europe!
We provide expert support for individuals and families looking to move to Greece. Our comprehensive services include:

🔹 Golden Visa Program – Residency through property investment starting from €250,000
🔹 Work Visa & Permits – Assistance with job offers, employer sponsorship, and residence applications
🔹 Student Visa Support – Full guidance for studying in Greek universities and language schools
🔹 Family Reunification – Helping you bring your loved ones to live legally in Greece
🔹 Business & Startup Visas – Support for entrepreneurs and digital nomads
🔹 Permanent Residency & Citizenship – Long-term settlement and naturalization assistance
🔹 Document Translation & Legalization – Certified translation and official paperwork support
🔹 Application Monitoring – We track and follow up on your visa status for a stress-free process

Let us make your Greek dream a reality—safe, legal, and simple!

