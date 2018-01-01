  1. Realting.com
  New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece

New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece

Athens, Greece
€532,466
About the complex

The project involves major repairs with the replacement of all utilities, elevator replacement, roof repair, remodeling, repair of the facade and the entrance group, and landscaping of the courtyard. The plot has a parking lot. The cost of parking space is included in the purchase price. We offer 22 comfortable apartments after renovation. Each apartment has fitted kitchen and individual gas heating. Renovation completion - end of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartments have individual gas heating, armored doors, thermal break aluminum windows, exterior wall insulation, eco-friendly materials, and electric water heater.

Advantages
  • The warranty for the repair - 2 years.
  • At the investor's request, we can furnish and equip the apartment. The amount of surcharge will be 7–12 thousand euros on average, depending on the area.
  • Local Tranio team can help you rent out your apartment on a long-term basis and organize the management of the property.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located in Agia Paraskevi, north of Athens. It is a popular district among Greeks and foreigners: well-developed transport infrastructure, cafes, stores and restaurants. Agia Paraskevi Square, the center of the neighborhood with street cafes and a park, is a 10-minute walk away from the property. Next to it is a street with many restaurants and stores. Close to the square is the House of Radio, the headquarters of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. The nearest supermarket is 100 meters from the building. A significant advantage of the district is the number of schools, including schools for international students. Agia Paraskevi is home to the LFH, a French international school, and the American College. In addition, there are 13 kindergartens and 25 public schools of all educational levels. There are 3 metro stations within 1.5 km (15 minutes walk) from the building, and the center of Athens can be reached in 30 minutes. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach the airport.

