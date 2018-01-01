  1. Realting.com
  3. New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens

New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens

Athens, Greece
€137,200
About the complex

The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture.

Advantages
  • High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area.
  • Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other.
  • Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive.
  • Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here.
  • Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece.
  • Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros.
  • Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum.
  • Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away.

Other popular places are not far from the project:

Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses.

Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes.

Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
ton philon, Greece
from
€269,000
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€339,360
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€145,000
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€3,00M
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€166,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains. There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Alarm Autonomous heating Location and nearby infrastructure Central square - 120 meters Bus stop - 130 meters Railway station - 800 meters Pireus Port - 17.5 km Athens center - 11.5 km Athens International Airport - 24 km
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€226,800
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Large windows Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations. Metro station - 965 meters Primary school - 310 meters Supermarket - 350 meters Pharmacy - 200 meters
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
€255,000
Area 68 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time. V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
