Company description

Skouras Real Estate operates in Argolida and Messenia, regarding all types of real estate, as well as in the coastal areas of the Peloponnese like Laconia, Arcadia and Corinthia, specializing in vacation houses.

Our technologically advanced & fully organized offices are located in Nafplio, Kalamata & Porto Cheli.



In 2005 our company was founded as a family business offering local services and has now evolved into a new generation real estate company, comprised by educated real estate agents with international certifications & offering complete and reliable services.



In 2019 the company was awarded with the first prize by ΕΠΠΑ-BPOR (Association of Certified Brokers of Greece) on a national scale for attracting foreign investors/buyers.



In 2020 our company received 3 more awards during the International Property Awards in London. The awards were received for the following categories: Marketing, Single Office &Website.



In 2021 SRE unaugurated its new office in Kalamata, in order to be able to represent the areas of Messenia & Laconia in a more direct & complete manner.



In 2022 the company was awarded for the second time with the first prize by ΕΠΠΑ-BPOR (Association of Certified Brokers of Greece) on a national scale for its Marketing techniques.



In 2023 SRE inaugurated its new office in Portoheli and is now able to offer even more specialised services for this unique area of Argolis.



Skouras Real Estate consists of an educated team including

• Certified realtors

• Real estate evaluator/appraiser,

• Legal advisors,

• Civil engineers,

• Property manager

and can provide quality services to Greek and foreign clients.



Today, the company represents more than 1.300 real estate properties and during the last years more that 80% of the company’s contracts have been with foreign clients.



Skouras Real Estate is a member of the Association of the Athens – Attica region civil contract realtors & EPPA and has also created a network of collaborating agencies in various countries, among which France, the U.K., Germany, Holland, Belgium, Sweden, Russia, Israel and Lebanon.



Based on technology and constant education, we excel in our clients’ preference. The excellent knowledge of our region makes us capable of providing complete services, no matter how complicated or simple your needs may be.

Some of the elements that define us are honesty, morality and passion for real estate.

In an ever-changing market, the development of our company is its moving power.



For Skouras Real Estate each client is unique. We create relations based on trust, making your wishes come true.



We are always by your side,

Your partners,

Skouras Real Estate Team