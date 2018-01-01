  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Skouras Real Estate

Skouras Real Estate

Greece, Dervenakion & Thessalonikis, Nafplio
;
Skouras Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2005
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français
Website
Website
www.skourasrealestate.gr
We are on social networks
Company description

Skouras Real Estate operates in Argolida and Messenia, regarding all types of real estate, as well as in the coastal areas of the Peloponnese like Laconia, Arcadia and Corinthia, specializing in vacation houses.
Our technologically advanced & fully organized offices are located in Nafplio, Kalamata & Porto Cheli.

In 2005 our company was founded as a family business offering local services and has now evolved into a new generation real estate company, comprised by educated real estate agents with international certifications & offering complete and reliable services.

In 2019 the company was awarded with the first prize by ΕΠΠΑ-BPOR (Association of Certified Brokers of Greece) on a national scale for attracting foreign investors/buyers.

In 2020 our company received 3 more awards during the International Property Awards in London. The awards were received for the following categories: Marketing, Single Office &Website.

In 2021 SRE unaugurated its new office in Kalamata, in order to be able to represent the areas of Messenia & Laconia in a more direct & complete manner.

In 2022 the company was awarded for the second time with the first prize by ΕΠΠΑ-BPOR (Association of Certified Brokers of Greece) on a national scale for its Marketing techniques.

In 2023 SRE inaugurated its new office in Portoheli and is now able to offer even more specialised services for this unique area of Argolis.

 


Skouras Real Estate consists of an educated team including
• Certified realtors
• Real estate evaluator/appraiser,
• Legal advisors,
• Civil engineers,
• Property manager
and can provide quality services to Greek and foreign clients.

Today, the company represents more than 1.300 real estate properties and during the last years more that 80% of the company’s contracts have been with foreign clients.

Skouras Real Estate is a member of the Association of the Athens – Attica region civil contract realtors & EPPA and has also created a network of collaborating agencies in various countries, among which France, the U.K., Germany, Holland, Belgium, Sweden, Russia, Israel and Lebanon.

Based on technology and constant education, we excel in our clients’ preference. The excellent knowledge of our region makes us capable of providing complete services, no matter how complicated or simple your needs may be.

Some of the elements that define us are honesty, morality and passion for real estate.

In an ever-changing market, the development of our company is its moving power.

For Skouras Real Estate each client is unique. We create relations based on trust, making your wishes come true.

We are always by your side,
Your partners,
Skouras Real Estate Team

Services

SKOURAS Real Estate provides assistance in buying / selling / renting:

1. Apartments / Villas / Houses / Custom-built houses
2. Land lots situated close to infrastructure
3. Commercial Real Estate (all over Greece): Shops - Offices - Hotels - Business Offices, land for building supermarkets - warehouses - etc.

 

Our agents in Greece
Vassiliki Kapsourou
Vassiliki Kapsourou
19 properties
Agencies nearby
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
Residential property 10 Lands 1

The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent residence or a holiday or on islands around Athens.

Alpha Ermis
Residential property 6 Сommercial property 1 Lands 1

Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece? The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece. Our experts will advise you on any issues related to real estate and educate you on the current market trends. We don't only accompany the purchase/sale of real estate but also facilitate obtaining a Greek residence permit, as well as any other necessary documents. Since we are acquainted with all the legal subtleties, we will help you reduce taxation, and also use all our experience and knowledge to solve any problems that may arise.

Akinita-kapelli
New buildings 1 Residential property 86 Lands 1

The Real Estate Agent Kapelli Tataki, assumes responsibility to find the property you are looking to buy. We also undertake the sale, rental assessment of your property in Athens and the rest of Greece. The areas are mainly moving: Abelokipoi, Polygon, Upper New Blister, New Philothei, Gkyzi now and Heraklion larch Maroussi. In Athens Pallini, Artemis, Spata, Pikermi, Rafina. We offer a complete portfolio including apartments, houses, cottages, plots, shops, offices.

Dionisiou
Residential property 340 Сommercial property 11 Lands 1

Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real estate market for over 20 years and we have managed to gain broad experience and well-deserved reputation of a reliable partner. Transparency and honesty are the main principles of our company. We have extensive knowledge of the Greek real estate market and provide comprehensive and reliable information about all stages of buying real estate in Chalkidiki, as well as the properties which are on offer.

AXIA REAL ESTATE
Residential property 221 Сommercial property 37 Long-term rental 191 Lands 1

The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12.

AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. The executives who were mobilized from the real estate market, but also from various other professional fields, coordinated in these principles, in order to contribute to the creation of the large creative and active real estate team with exemplary service and enviable results. The philosophy of our office is the excellent customer service, whether he is a buyer or a seller, respect for his choices and utilization of the property or cash he has, with confidentiality and above all honesty.

 

Realting.com
Go