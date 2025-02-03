  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree

Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$147,956
from
$3,963/m²
BTC
1.7599022
ETH
92.2439970
USDT
146 281.3894972
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 100 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Skyway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Gate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.

📍 Address: Gr. Lambraki 24–26, Piraeus, Athens

🏙 What is Skyway?

  • 14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)

  • 2 levels of commercial premises

  • Spacious balconies and terraces

  • Office and shopping areas on the first floor

  • Underground levels with parking and storage facilities

📌 Advantages of location:

  • To the metro 900 m

  • To the tram stop - 190 m

  • University of Piraeus - 700 m

  • To Marina Zeas - 1.0 km

  • To the port of Piraeus - 1.3 km

  • To the shopping area - 800 m

🌿 Comfort and sustainability:

  • Class A energy efficiency

  • Green roofs and terraces

  • Spacious public areas

  • Application of premium materials and certified technologies

💼 Investment opportunities:

  • Starting price of commercial premises: €955,000

  • Area: 336.75 m2 + 129.4 m2 of open areas

  • Expected annual rental income: €5,700

  • Profitability: more than 8% per annum

  • Flexible payment system:
    - First installment: 5%
    Registration of property with payment of 25%
    Instalments without interest until construction is completed (until June 2027)

🔑 Commercial use options:

  • Cafe, restaurant, gastromarket

  • Boutique, local food store

  • Premium coffee shop, wine bar

  • Wellness-shop, coworking, design shop

🏗 Project status:

  • Construction will begin in June 2025

  • Completion - June 2027

  • ✅ Why invest:

  • LEED certification (the first residential quarter in Greece)

  • Sustainable GDP growth and interest of foreign investors

  • 🔗 Take advantage of the early investor!
    Flexible conditions, quality product and excellent location make Skyway the best choice in Piraeus.

  • Deficit of new housing - more than 210,000 objects

  • High demand for rent - tourists, students, digital nomads

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², USD 3,288
Apartment price, USD 152,839

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Video Review of residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Artemida, Greece
from
$204,981
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
You are viewing
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$147,956
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments and studios for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments and studios for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$179,896
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Greece 
24.08.2023
A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Greece 
Show all publications