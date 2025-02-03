Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree

Skyway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Gate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.
📍 Address: Gr. Lambraki 24–26, Piraeus, Athens
🏙 What is Skyway?
14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)
2 levels of commercial premises
Spacious balconies and terraces
Office and shopping areas on the first floor
Underground levels with parking and storage facilities
📌 Advantages of location:
To the metro 900 m
To the tram stop - 190 m
University of Piraeus - 700 m
To Marina Zeas - 1.0 km
To the port of Piraeus - 1.3 km
To the shopping area - 800 m
🌿 Comfort and sustainability:
Class A energy efficiency
Green roofs and terraces
Spacious public areas
Application of premium materials and certified technologies
💼 Investment opportunities:
Starting price of commercial premises: €955,000
Area: 336.75 m2 + 129.4 m2 of open areas
Expected annual rental income: €5,700
Profitability: more than 8% per annum
Flexible payment system:
- First installment: 5%
Registration of property with payment of 25%
Instalments without interest until construction is completed (until June 2027)
🔑 Commercial use options:
Cafe, restaurant, gastromarket
Boutique, local food store
Premium coffee shop, wine bar
Wellness-shop, coworking, design shop
🏗 Project status:
Construction will begin in June 2025
Completion - June 2027
✅ Why invest:
LEED certification (the first residential quarter in Greece)
Sustainable GDP growth and interest of foreign investors
🔗 Take advantage of the early investor!
Flexible conditions, quality product and excellent location make Skyway the best choice in Piraeus.
Deficit of new housing - more than 210,000 objects
High demand for rent - tourists, students, digital nomads