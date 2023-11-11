Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
1403
The Municipality of Sithonia
438
Nikiti
263
Polygyros
157
The municipality Nea Propontida
147
Kassandria
133
Municipality of Aristotle
106
Nea Moudania
71
2 261 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
€298,000
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design in Nea Potidea, Greece
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Floor -1
€2,80M
3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 500 met…
€325,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 35 meters fr…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€72,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
€395,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4301 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €475.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
€475,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonetta with great sea view is located between Pefkohori and Paliouri villages 1000 meter…
€149,000
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Gorgeous new complex move-in ready in the thriving town of Kalithea with 60 sq meters of liv…
€175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are privileged to exclusively represent this 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Kr…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori with 127  sq meters of livi…
€320,000
6 room house in Siviri, Greece
6 room house
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The villa is located in Siviri village only 150 meters from nice sandy beach. The villa is l…
€880,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€600,000
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
The house is located 550 meters to the beach, 5 km from Nea Potidea village. The house is bu…
€275,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Floor -1
€620,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Newly built luxury setting of 6 stone two-storey houses and an extra apartment, with an endl…
€750,000
6 room house in Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€700,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou village in Portaria area 500…
€125,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€620,000
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€190,000

Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
