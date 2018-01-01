Archi Dighomi 3 is a multifunctional residential complex in Didi Dighomi distinguished by its aesthetic appeal, refined architecture, and characteristic style. It incorporates a commercial space, 7000 sq.m. green yard, one children and two sports fields. Energy-efficient German Ytong blocks are used in the construction. The block maintains the temperature, saves energy by 40%, and hence, reduces utility costs.
Archi Dighomi 3 has a convenient location. Tbilisi City Hall plans to build new roads to access to the residential complex through Aghmashenebeli Alley, King Pharnavaz Str.and King Mirian Str.