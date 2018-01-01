Archi Dighomi 3

Batumi, Georgia

from €25,433

31–71 m² 4

Completion date: 2025

White Line is an aesthetic residential complex in a modern architectural style. Located 300 meters from the coast, the Black Sea in the center of Batumi. The residential complex consists of two buildings in 30 floors each. The construction of the complex uses only high-quality and modern materials. The complex has two high-speed elevators, spacious parking, a space for recreation and its own territory. The apartments in the complex are presented with high ceilings, current layouts, ranging from 31 to 71 sq.m. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has an open balcony. It offers panoramic views of the sea and the city. Infrastructure is available within walking distance of the complex: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities.