  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Borjomi Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

Bakuriani
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$56,000
Number of floors 5
Archi is launching a new project in Georgia’s most popular resort Bakuriani. Bakuriani ski resort is filled with tourists all year round and is a wonderful place for investment. Buying an Archi Kokhta apartment can be a safe investment for you to rent or use it as a home. In addition to the …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$22,000
Number of floors 5
Bakuriani 4Rest K. Tsakadze St. #32 Bakuriani 4Rest is a resort-type residential complex, which is located at the foot of mountain Kohta, on the edge of the coniferous forest, 500 meters away from the 25-year-old ski track, near the Kokhta - Mitarbi road. The complex includes: - 4 reside…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go