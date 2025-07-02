Residential complex

Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an area of more than 20 hectares, a large-scale project with developed infrastructure has been implemented for comfortable living, recreation, and investment. The complex includes chain hotels, branded Pullman residences, hotel-type apartments, as well as a private beach 1 km long with modern recreation areas, bars, and a yacht club.
Layouts — Pullman (turnkey):
Apartments — without finishing: renovation $500/m², furniture $400/m²
Financing and guarantees: The project is supported by the Bank of Georgia. A mortgage is provided for a term of 5–10 years at 9% per annum in US dollars. Registration is possible with a passport, without proof of income. The purchased apartment serves as collateral.
Resort infrastructure:
The resort and apartments are managed by the international company VALOR HOSPITALITY — one of the world leaders in hotel and resort management, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. The company’s portfolio includes more than 90 hotels and resorts in North and South America, the UK, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Southeast Asia, as well as the Pullman team with a 160-year history of impeccable service. This approach guarantees a high level of service, security, and stable income for investors, as well as continuous development and implementation of the best global management standards.
Services for owners:
A la carte services:
Location: The complex is located in a unique place — only 15 km east of Batumi and 3 km from Kobuleti, on the first coastline, next to the Petra Fortress. This is the heart of the Tsikhisdziri region, known for its green hills, citrus groves, tea plantations, and bamboo trails. Here, stunning nature is combined with a rich cultural and historical heritage: the Petra Fortress, once strategically important, is now immersed in greenery and provides coolness in the summer heat.