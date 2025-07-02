  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$39,000
BTC
0.4638972
ETH
24.3148375
USDT
38 558.6957274
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26969
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Town
    Kobuleti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an area of more than 20 hectares, a large-scale project with developed infrastructure has been implemented for comfortable living, recreation, and investment. The complex includes chain hotels, branded Pullman residences, hotel-type apartments, as well as a private beach 1 km long with modern recreation areas, bars, and a yacht club.

Layouts — Pullman (turnkey):

  • Studio — area from 40 m², price from $142,000
  • 1-bedroom residence — area from 63.8 m², price from $217,000
  • 2-bedroom residence — area from 97.1 m², price from $389,000
  • 3-bedroom residence — area from 242.6 m², price from $906,000
  • Penthouse — area from 306.9 m², price from $1,117,000

Apartments — without finishing: renovation $500/m², furniture $400/m²

  • Studio — area from 27.4 m², price from $38,900
  • 1-bedroom apartment — area from 43.35 m², price from $66,000

Financing and guarantees: The project is supported by the Bank of Georgia. A mortgage is provided for a term of 5–10 years at 9% per annum in US dollars. Registration is possible with a passport, without proof of income. The purchased apartment serves as collateral.

Resort infrastructure:

  • Private beach 1 km long with bars and a yacht club.
  • Chain hotels and branded Pullman residences.
  • Restaurants, cafes, and lounge areas. 
  • Shops and boutiques.
  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
  • Spa and fitness centers.
  •  Water park.
  •  Sports grounds.
  •  Children's Playgrounds and Centers.
  •  Artificial lake.
  •  Casino.

The resort and apartments are managed by the international company VALOR HOSPITALITY — one of the world leaders in hotel and resort management, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. The company’s portfolio includes more than 90 hotels and resorts in North and South America, the UK, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Southeast Asia, as well as the Pullman team with a 160-year history of impeccable service. This approach guarantees a high level of service, security, and stable income for investors, as well as continuous development and implementation of the best global management standards.

Services for owners:

  • 24/7 security and reception.
  • Concierge, doorman, and valet.
  • Participation in the Accor owners’ program.
  • Technical maintenance and cleaning of common areas.
  • Property insurance.
  • Rental program with a yield of 12% per annum.

A la carte services:

  • Catering and personal chef.
  • Sommelier services.
  • Dry cleaning and laundry.
  • Private transport/limousine.
  • Cleaning and technical maintenance in the residence.
  • Service package for owners who often live elsewhere.

Location: The complex is located in a unique place — only 15 km east of Batumi and 3 km from Kobuleti, on the first coastline, next to the Petra Fortress. This is the heart of the Tsikhisdziri region, known for its green hills, citrus groves, tea plantations, and bamboo trails. Here, stunning nature is combined with a rich cultural and historical heritage: the Petra Fortress, once strategically important, is now immersed in greenery and provides coolness in the summer heat.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.4
Price per m², USD 1,522
Apartment price, USD 66,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 97.1
Price per m², USD 4,006
Apartment price, USD 389,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 242.6
Price per m², USD 3,735
Apartment price, USD 906,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 27.4
Price per m², USD 1,423
Apartment price, USD 39,000

Location on the map

Kobuleti, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,680
Apartment building City Home Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$175,000
Apartment building City Home Kipshidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$305,000
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$45,000
Residential complex Midtown By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$39,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Alpha Eristavi
Apartment building Alpha Eristavi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$80,000
Number of floors 10
Information about the project Alpha Eristavi is a new residential complex in Tbilisi located right in front of Kikvidze Park in an area away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown. The new project has a lot to offer, including: excellent location; metro station within walking dis…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$385,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 209 m²
1 real estate property 1
A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of Georgia’s winemaking region – Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Chateau, Villas & SPA offers a unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with private vineyards. Each 208 m² villa includes two bedrooms and…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Show all publications