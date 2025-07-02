Residential complex

Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an area of more than 20 hectares, a large-scale project with developed infrastructure has been implemented for comfortable living, recreation, and investment. The complex includes chain hotels, branded Pullman residences, hotel-type apartments, as well as a private beach 1 km long with modern recreation areas, bars, and a yacht club.

Layouts — Pullman (turnkey):

Studio — area from 40 m², price from $142,000

1-bedroom residence — area from 63.8 m², price from $217,000

2-bedroom residence — area from 97.1 m², price from $389,000

3-bedroom residence — area from 242.6 m², price from $906,000

Penthouse — area from 306.9 m², price from $1,117,000

Apartments — without finishing: renovation $500/m², furniture $400/m²

Studio — area from 27.4 m², price from $38,900

1-bedroom apartment — area from 43.35 m², price from $66,000

Financing and guarantees: The project is supported by the Bank of Georgia. A mortgage is provided for a term of 5–10 years at 9% per annum in US dollars. Registration is possible with a passport, without proof of income. The purchased apartment serves as collateral.

Resort infrastructure:

Private beach 1 km long with bars and a yacht club.

Chain hotels and branded Pullman residences.

Restaurants, cafes, and lounge areas.

Shops and boutiques.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Spa and fitness centers.

Water park.

Sports grounds.

Children's Playgrounds and Centers.

Artificial lake.

Casino.

The resort and apartments are managed by the international company VALOR HOSPITALITY — one of the world leaders in hotel and resort management, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. The company’s portfolio includes more than 90 hotels and resorts in North and South America, the UK, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Southeast Asia, as well as the Pullman team with a 160-year history of impeccable service. This approach guarantees a high level of service, security, and stable income for investors, as well as continuous development and implementation of the best global management standards.

Services for owners:

24/7 security and reception.

Concierge, doorman, and valet.

Participation in the Accor owners’ program.

Technical maintenance and cleaning of common areas.

Property insurance.

Rental program with a yield of 12% per annum.

A la carte services:

Catering and personal chef.

Sommelier services.

Dry cleaning and laundry.

Private transport/limousine.

Cleaning and technical maintenance in the residence.

Service package for owners who often live elsewhere.

Location: The complex is located in a unique place — only 15 km east of Batumi and 3 km from Kobuleti, on the first coastline, next to the Petra Fortress. This is the heart of the Tsikhisdziri region, known for its green hills, citrus groves, tea plantations, and bamboo trails. Here, stunning nature is combined with a rich cultural and historical heritage: the Petra Fortress, once strategically important, is now immersed in greenery and provides coolness in the summer heat.