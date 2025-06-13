  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex Maqro city Tbilisi

Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,435
from
$1,435/m²
;
4
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26452
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Samgori, Noe Ramishvili str, N30, Complex Maqro city Tbilisi, 1 sq.m, price from 1250$,  Pre-sale has started, Min sq.m is 45,construction is completed in 2028 years,

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

