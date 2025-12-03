  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Mtskheta-Mtianeti
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

Tianeti Municipality
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Vedzatkheva, Georgia
from
$1,600
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go