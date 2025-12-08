  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Shida Kartli, Georgia

Gori Municipality
1
Khashuri Municipality
1
Khashuri
1
Apartment building Shantan
Khashuri, Georgia
from
$63,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Shantan, the third in line of Biographer Living, is an outstanding and expressive project of modern architecture. Shantan is located in the oldest and historical place of Tbilisi, opposite Mushtaidi Park. The uniqueness of Shantan is determined by its location, ecologically clean envir…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Vila Ambassadori
Khidistavi, Georgia
from
$265,000
Number of floors 2
Information about the project Villa Ambassadori is a new residential project that creates a haven away from the hustle and bustle. The complex offers a collection of exclusive villas a 40-minute drive away from Tbilisi. Perks of owning a property at Villa Ambassadori: great envir…
Agency
sisnogroup
