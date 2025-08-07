Apart hotel Oasis DL

The complex is located on 13 hectares of closed, beautifully landscaped territory and is completely autonomous! Possible installments. First installment - 20% Full payment - until December 2026. Apartments with a kitchen, apartments with one and two bedrooms in an elite closed residential village, located in the suburbs of the resort of Batumi on the territory of 13 hectares on the Black Sea coast surrounded by greenery. On the territory of the complex there are 4 swimming pools, restaurants of Georgian and international cuisine, food shops, boutiques, beauty salon, waterquark, parking, laundry. The area is guarded around the clock. All apartments are renovated according to the projects of the best designers in the world and are equipped with high-quality furniture and appliances. The owners of apartments and apartments have free access to the entire infrastructure of the complex. The proposed apartments are located in block No. 12, which has already been built and put into operation in 2016. It is possible to purchase in block No. 13 the date of commissioning of which in 2015.

Lot P020DL