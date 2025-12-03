  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Chakvi, Georgia

Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$156,763
The year of construction 2021
Area 35–107 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.9 – 88.4
106,713 – 180,824
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4
251,811
Apartment
35.0 – 38.0
66,328 – 88,886
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
