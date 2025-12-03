  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Khelvachauri Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

houses
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
$147,500
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 2
Area 252 m²
1 real estate property 1
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² t…
Developer
Esteco
Leave a request
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
$138,300
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 2
Area 210 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! br / br / We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! br / br / It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: br / In the l…
Developer
Esteco
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go