Information about the project

Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.

Where is Tbilisi Gardens located?

The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane.

How to get around?

The distance to the center of Tbilisi is about 8 kilometers. Metro station “Delisi” is just around the corner and nearby is a bus stop.

What's around?

The residential complex Gardens of Tbilisi is surrounded by many facilities that cater to families with children. There are higher, secondary, and preschool educational institutions, pharmacies, a medical clinic, supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Within a radius of 500 meters are the hippodrome and a park.

What are the project features?

Tbilisi Gardens stands out among other new buildings with its original design. The flowing lines of the facade of the high-rise building with built-in attached premises attract the attention. The house is built according to standards adopted in New York.

The frame building is lined with ventilated hinged aluminum panels. The complex will be equipped with the following:

Modern technological and fire fighting equipment

Water tank

Emergency power generator

The amenities that are available on the territory include: