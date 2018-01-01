  1. Realting.com
Tbilisi Gardens

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€141,451
6
About the complex

Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane.The distance to the center of Tbilisi is about 8 kilometers. Metro station “Delisi” is just around the corner and nearby is a bus stop.The residential complex Gardens of Tbilisi is surrounded by many facilities that cater to families with children. There are higher, secondary, and preschool educational institutions, pharmacies, a medical clinic, supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Within a radius of 500 meters are the hippodrome and a park.

Information about the project

Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.

Where is Tbilisi Gardens located?

The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane.

How to get around?

The distance to the center of Tbilisi is about 8 kilometers. Metro station “Delisi” is just around the corner and nearby is a bus stop.

What's around?

The residential complex Gardens of Tbilisi is surrounded by many facilities that cater to families with children. There are higher, secondary, and preschool educational institutions, pharmacies, a medical clinic, supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Within a radius of 500 meters are the hippodrome and a park.

What are the project features?

Tbilisi Gardens stands out among other new buildings with its original design. The flowing lines of the facade of the high-rise building with built-in attached premises attract the attention. The house is built according to standards adopted in New York.

The frame building is lined with ventilated hinged aluminum panels. The complex will be equipped with the following:

  • Modern technological and fire fighting equipment
  • Water tank
  • Emergency power generator

The amenities that are available on the territory include:

  • Landscaping of the green zone
  • Underground parking for residents
  • Kindergarten
  • Swimming pool
  • Event hall
  • Fitness center
  • Four elevators

    The available units come in the form of studios, one-, two-, three-, four and five-bedroom apartments. The size of the units ranges from 59.6 to 245 m2 . The price includes energy-efficient glazing. Each apartment has technical balconies with boilers and air conditioners installed.

    Reviews about the new building can be found on the forums and in social networks. On the official website, there are photos from the construction site. By calling the sales department you can get advice on mortgages and installment plans.

Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
29
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 127.0
Price per m², EUR 3 453
Apartment price, EUR 438 497
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia

Batumi View multifunctional residential complex in the center of Batumi, on the Black Sea coast. The complex is built of three residential buildings with a height of 13 and 15 floors. In the center there is a 15-storey hotel complex. Two blocks of 13 floors have multifunctional infrastructure. Open terraces on a crumbs and closed territory. The apartments are built with modern layouts: a studio and with 1 bedroom from 39 to 53 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. It offers stunning views of the sea and mountains. The complex has its own infrastructure: fitness center, spa, pool, restaurant, underground parking and guest parking, concierge, video surveillance, cleaning services. Shops, pharmacies, cafes are located on the first floors. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Park; - Restaurants, cafes; - Metro City Shopping Center; - Bank branches; - Fitness - club; - Beauty salon; - Educational center. Batumi View is ideal for both investment and housing.
River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic.
Dreamside is located in the resort village of Chakvi, with landscape areas, green nature in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi. The complex consists of 11 floors, designed according to the standards of the landscape and resort area. Located 50 meters from the crystal clear sea. It has its own modern infrastructure: fitness center, underground parking, terrace, bar, restaurant, reception. The apartment is represented: studio 30 sq.m. with designer furniture and repairs. Also in the apartment there is a balcony with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - The largest water park; - Botanical garden; - Cafe; - Educational institutions; - Medical center.
