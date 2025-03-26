Residential complex

A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of Georgia’s winemaking region – Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Chateau, Villas & SPA offers a unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with private vineyards. Each 208 m² villa includes two bedrooms and a spacious living area, as well as a private wine cellar and a 900 m² vineyard. Owners can produce their signature wine under a personal label. The complex also features a SPA center that uses natural wine-based products such as grape seed scrubs and wine baths. Investment in this project ensures high rental returns and revenue from wine tourism.

The exclusive complex comprises 24 villas, each harmoniously integrated into the unique landscape and atmosphere of the region. The villas are located in the picturesque village of Kisiskhevi, Kakheti – a region renowned for its winemaking traditions that date back over 8,000 years and are protected by UNESCO. Every villa offers panoramic views of the majestic Caucasus Mountains and the Alazani Valley. The architectural design incorporates authentic 19th-century building materials, and the interiors are furnished with carefully selected pieces that highlight character and style.

Villa layouts (turnkey):

2-bedroom villa with wine cellar – starting from 208.9 m² / Price from $385,000

Infrastructure and amenities include:

Wine Tours & Tastings

Two outdoor pools and one indoor pool

Restaurants serving organic Georgian cuisine

SPA, gym, mini-golf, and kids' play area

Private chef and concierge services

Parking, 24/7 security, laundry services

Wine boutique, wine bar, and private wine club

Tennis court and helipad

This is a high-yield investment opportunity in wine tourism, backed by the strong German-Georgian brand, which is known for combining European quality with Georgian tradition. Foreigners can purchase property without any restrictions and enjoy simplified tax and visa regulations. Georgia offers political stability, a high level of safety, a favorable investment climate, unique nature, and rich culture. Additional advantages include the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Investors also receive full technical and operational support from a professional HoReCa management team.