  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Apartment in a new building Pala Varketili

Apartment in a new building Pala Varketili

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$35,000
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 20240
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Varketili (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Archi Lilac
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,011
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,000
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$130,000
Apartment building White Square shartava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$120,000
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Pala Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$35,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 22
Spanish Quarter in Tbilisi This offer is for those seeking something unique, where a home means more than just walls! Introducing the "Spanish Quarter," a fresh residential and hotel complex located in the city's heart, boasting breathtaking views of the Mtkvari River and Old Tbilisi, just…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$146,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Downtown is a residential complex located in the historic Old Town district. The property combines centuries-old traditions and modern design, conveying the spirit of old Batumi. In the project, the historical façade is carefully preserved and harmoniously complemented by modern amen…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$130,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
„White Square on Gamrekeli“ A recently constructed residential property is underway in Tbilisi, situated in the heart of Saburtalo on Gamrekeli Street. The eight-story structure encompasses 41 living spaces and includes commercial areas. Access to the premises is available from Gamrekeli Str…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications