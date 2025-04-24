Residential complex Status House kvartiry po konkurentnoj cene ot nadeznogo zastrojsika

Status House - residential complex
Batumi, at the end of New Boulevard
Windham Quarter.
The project is ideal for both permanent residence and long-term rental.
Competitive prices, convenient apartment layouts, as well as a thoughtful common space and infrastructure for your comfortable life.
It is distinguished by optimized apartment layouts, the complex will have more apartments with a large area of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
Distance to the sea 250 meters
Key advantages:
• Full range of real estate management and rental services.
• Round-the-clock lobby and concierge service.
• Modern sports grounds, including tennis and volleyball courts.
• Special play areas for children, creating a comfortable environment for families.
Investment opportunities:
Status House is a unique opportunity for a profitable investment in the dynamically developing real estate market of Batumi. The project combines affordable prices and high profitability, offering premium housing.
By becoming a property owner in Status House, you will have exclusive access to premium infrastructure and services from other blocks in the quarter.
Individual gas heating.
You can live permanently.
Deposit Dec 2027.
The structure of the complex
18 floors
4 elevators
guard
receptionist
playground
parking
court
Apartments:
- areas from 29.9 m2 to 85 m2
Price from $36,641 to $114,630
Everyone has balconies.
half-white
Cost of turnkey repair 700 $ / m2
Repair without furniture - $550/m2
Payment plan
- PV 30%
- Instalments at 0% until May 2028
Services
IPM
40.60%
Service fee of $ 0.9 not more than $ 45
parking
parking for 140 cars
$10,000
in the hands of no more than 2 parking lots
Do not miss the opportunity to become an apartment owner at a competitive price from a reliable developer!