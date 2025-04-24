Residential complex Status House kvartiry po konkurentnoj cene ot nadeznogo zastrojsika

Status House - residential complex

Batumi, at the end of New Boulevard

Windham Quarter.

The project is ideal for both permanent residence and long-term rental.

Competitive prices, convenient apartment layouts, as well as a thoughtful common space and infrastructure for your comfortable life.

It is distinguished by optimized apartment layouts, the complex will have more apartments with a large area of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

Distance to the sea 250 meters

Key advantages:

• Full range of real estate management and rental services.

• Round-the-clock lobby and concierge service.

• Modern sports grounds, including tennis and volleyball courts.

• Special play areas for children, creating a comfortable environment for families.

Investment opportunities:

Status House is a unique opportunity for a profitable investment in the dynamically developing real estate market of Batumi. The project combines affordable prices and high profitability, offering premium housing.

By becoming a property owner in Status House, you will have exclusive access to premium infrastructure and services from other blocks in the quarter.

Individual gas heating.

You can live permanently.

Deposit Dec 2027.

The structure of the complex

18 floors

4 elevators

guard

receptionist

playground

parking

playground

court

Apartments:

- areas from 29.9 m2 to 85 m2

Price from $36,641 to $114,630

Everyone has balconies.

half-white

Cost of turnkey repair 700 $ / m2

Repair without furniture - $550/m2

Payment plan

- PV 30%

- Instalments at 0% until May 2028

Services

IPM

40.60%

Service fee of $ 0.9 not more than $ 45

parking

parking for 140 cars

$10,000

in the hands of no more than 2 parking lots

Do not miss the opportunity to become an apartment owner at a competitive price from a reliable developer!