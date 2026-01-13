  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Imereti
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Imereti, Georgia

Kutaisi
1
Chiatura Municipality
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Show all Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Mghvimevi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
About the project A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street. This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas. The advantageous location makes it …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$3,300
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
OneOne
On the map
Realting.com
Go