  Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$178,000
14
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26791
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Family Club.

Buyback guarantee!
Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years!

EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT!

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch of the hotel.
That is, you start earning the next day after full payment.

Family Club is part of the first hotel complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and full infrastructure for families with children. 90 infrastructure facilities designed for a comfortable stay of the most demanding residents, tourists and their children.

4 room categories:

Junior Suite

  • Room 37.3 m2 with a king-size bed or two single beds, with a kitchen area and a balcony.

Deluxe Suite

  • Room 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.
  • The spacious layout allows comfortable accommodation for up to 4 people.

Family Suite

  • A spacious room of 87.5 m2 with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
  • Distinctive features of rooms of this category are large balconies, as well as the possibility of comfortable accommodation for up to 6 people.

Penthouse

  • A spacious two-story room of 119.4 m2 with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
  • On the second floor of the penthouse there is a large terrace with excellent views.

In the rooms

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Work chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (deLuxe and Luxe layouts)
  • Terrace furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Hob
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Dishes, Cutlery
  • Bed linen, Bathrobes, Slippers

Complex infrastructure:

  • 12 restaurants, cafes, bars
  • 7 swimming pools
  • SPA
  • Fitness center
  • 2 sports grounds
  • Children's playgrounds, playrooms, cafes and clubs
  • Children's park
  • Rope town with trampoline and climbing wall
  • Conference hall
  • 4 meeting-room
  • Coworking
  • Mini golf
  • Bowling
  • Cinema
  • Billiards
  • Library
  • Chess tables
  • Bike and electric scooter rental
  • Board games
  • Wine house
  • Tasting room
  • Chacha-house
  • Banquet hall
  • Bath complex
  • Wine therapy and herbal medicine center
  • Charcot shower
  • Salt rooms
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Artesian spring
  • Branded photo zone
  • Souvenir shop
  • Markets and eco-shop
  • Parking
  • Helipad

Location:

  • Gonio resort village
  • To the sea - 400 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

You are viewing
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$178,000
