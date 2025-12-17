  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Chakvi
3
Kobuleti
1
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$57,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality …
Agency
Satellite Estate
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$24,990
Number of floors 12
Residential complex comfort class Rustaveli 27 is located in the center of Kobuleti.From the 5th floor and above there is a view of the sea.Around the residential complex well-developed infrastructure - shops, restaurants, school and kindergartens.The sea is 450 meters from the house.Benefit…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$156,763
The year of construction 2021
Area 35–107 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.9 – 88.4
106,713 – 180,824
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4
251,811
Apartment
35.0 – 38.0
66,328 – 88,886
Developer
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
Agency
Gulfstream
