  1. Realting.com
  2. Immigration consultant
  3. Immigrazio

Immigrazio

Cyprus, Famagusta District
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Immigration consultant
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
calendly.com/immigrazio
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Famagusta)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Immigration programs
See all 1 program
Residence permit in Spain
Residence permit
Spain Spain
Residence permit in Spain
Process duration: from 2 months
from
$4,675
Digital Nomad Visa and Residence Permit in Spain If you work remotely and want to live in one of the sunniest countries in Europe, the Digital Nomad program is perfect for you! This method of moving has already become one of the most popular for remote professionals. With this visa, you can legally reside in Spain and work remotely, earning an income of €2763 per month. The program is suitable for: • Employees of companies registered outside of Spain (including Russian compani
Immigration consultant
Immigrazio
Realting.com
Go