Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufacture

Industrial Property for sale in Cyprus

сommercial property
1291
restaurants
3
hotels
51
offices
435
Show more
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 523 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Manufacture 523 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 523 m²
$638,226
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go