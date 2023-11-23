Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
303
Kiti
35
Dromolaxia
6
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
6
Maroni
6
Oroklini
4
413 properties total found
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€430,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
These exclusive luxury penthouses are located in the tranquil and cosy neighbourhood of Tsak…
€275,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Explore an exquisite new project in the serene and picturesque neighbourhood of Vergina, one…
€245,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€225,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Discover these new elegant apartments nestled in the rapidly emerging Livadia area of Larnac…
€225,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
These exclusive luxury penthouses are located in the tranquil and cosy neighbourhood of Tsak…
€190,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€185,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Discover these new elegant apartments nestled in the rapidly emerging Livadia area of Larnac…
€190,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€166,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Explore an exquisite new project in the serene and picturesque neighbourhood of Vergina, one…
€175,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€150,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Livadia, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
€395,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
€225,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
€190,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€291,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€267,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€170,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€178,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€120,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This new contemporary project offers a range of 1-3-bedroom apartments with spacious terrace…
€330,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€227,500
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€170,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to the beach, Larnaca, Cypru…
€163,500
Property types in Larnaca

apartments
houses

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
