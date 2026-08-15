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Residential properties for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
1594
Aradippou
690
Oroklini
305
Kiti
165
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4 019 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Languages
Русский
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$208,525
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$271,206
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Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$450,303
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$203,676
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2
High-End Residential Maisonettes located in Livadia, The most prestigious area in Larnaca. …
$438,105
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$269,143
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
$328,579
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$295,815
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$482,517
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
A 3-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$552,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
A modern 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a contemporary residential development i…
$381,026
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
A modern 1-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$317,522
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$193,977
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$456,076
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$271,206
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$184,278
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Fully renovated 3-bedroom detached house in a seafront complex — Pervolia, Larnaca. Located …
$379,871
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$198,826
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$189,127
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$421,900
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$305,975
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$322,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$438,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$432,984
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A modern 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a contemporary residential development i…
$392,572
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A modern 1-bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$259,790
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$282,747
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$438,441
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$461,907
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Property types in Larnaca District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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