Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Larnaca
Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus
413 properties total found
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
121 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
106 m²
These exclusive luxury penthouses are located in the tranquil and cosy neighbourhood of Tsak…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
97 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
104 m²
Explore an exquisite new project in the serene and picturesque neighbourhood of Vergina, one…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
109 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
128 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
130 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
94 m²
Discover these new elegant apartments nestled in the rapidly emerging Livadia area of Larnac…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
76 m²
These exclusive luxury penthouses are located in the tranquil and cosy neighbourhood of Tsak…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
110 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
88 m²
Discover these new elegant apartments nestled in the rapidly emerging Livadia area of Larnac…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Nestled in the central neighbourhood of Larnaca, this modern development offers stylish apar…
€166,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
105 m²
Explore an exquisite new project in the serene and picturesque neighbourhood of Vergina, one…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Discover the epitome of style and contemporary living in these new luxury apartments located…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
82 m²
2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Livadia, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
164 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
82 m²
2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
62 m²
3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
97 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€291,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€267,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€178,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
Explore this unique new development nestled in a peaceful, family-oriented residential area …
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
Discover this stylish new development conveniently located in the quiet and prestigious resi…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
99 m²
This new contemporary project offers a range of 1-3-bedroom apartments with spacious terrace…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
133 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
97 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€227,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
133 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
97 m²
This contemporary residential project is strategically located in the tranquil Krasa area of…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
35 m²
4
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to the beach, Larnaca, Cypru…
€163,500
Recommend
Leave a request
