FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
Cyprus, Leoforos Amathountas 32 Zana Complex 1/5 4532 Agios TIchonas Cyprus, Limassol
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Company description
First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent, listed in our portfolio, we are certain that we can meet every client's needs.
