FIVE TREES LTD

Cyprus, Larnaca District
Developer
2024
6 months
English
About the developer

Fivetrees & S.R.N and S.L.K. is a newly established development and real estate company in Cyprus, building upon a strong foundation of expertise and success in Israel. This dynamic group has gained significant experience over the years, having completed numerous large-scale projects that showcase their commitment to quality and innovation. With a reputation for excellence, Fivetrees brings a unique approach to development, focusing on creating exceptional living spaces that harmonize with their surroundings. Their recent expansion into Cyprus marks an exciting new chapter, as they bring their seasoned expertise to deliver high-quality real estate projects tailored to the local market.

Services

Fivetrees & S.R.N and S.L.K. offers a comprehensive range of services in the real estate and development sector, designed to meet the diverse needs of clients in Cyprus. Our services include end-to-end project development, from initial planning and design to construction and finishing, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for our clients. We specialize in creating luxury residential properties, commercial spaces, and investment projects, focusing on quality, sustainability, and innovative design. Additionally, we provide personalized consultation to help clients find properties that align with their vision and investment goals. Our experienced team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results, making Fivetrees a trusted partner in Cyprus for all real estate and development needs.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:30
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Jerusalem)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Residence URBAN CITY
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 100–137 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Located in the vibrant urban center of Larnaka, the "Urban City" project offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience. This exclusive building features 5 floors, housing a total of 16 premium apartments, each meticulously designed to meet high standards of modern living. Residents will en…
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
Our agents in Cyprus
Wesam Sajrawi
Wesam Sajrawi
7 properties
