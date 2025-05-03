H. M. Elit Blue Limited

Elit Blue is an associate of Savills PLC, one of the world’s leading property agents. Savills experience and expertise spans the globe and has a formidable network of 600 offices located across 60 countries and over 35,000 people working around the world.
Elit Blue’s local knowledge and expertise coupled with Savills wide-ranging real estate international expertise will help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions in Cyprus.
- Residential and commercial property sales and rentals
- Company relocation
- Real estate market research in Cyprus