  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. H. M. Elit Blue Limited

H. M. Elit Blue Limited

Cyprus, Paralimni
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
Website
elitblue.com/
About the agency

Elit Blue is an associate of Savills PLC, one of the world’s leading property agents. Savills experience and expertise spans the globe and has a formidable network of 600 offices located across 60 countries and over 35,000 people working around the world.

Elit Blue’s local knowledge and expertise coupled with Savills wide-ranging real estate international expertise will help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions in Cyprus.

Services

- Residential and commercial property sales and rentals
- Company relocation 
- Real estate market research in Cyprus

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:12
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Cyprus
Victoria Baskakova
Victoria Baskakova
8 properties
Agencies nearby
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
Cyprus, Limassol
Residential property 6211 Сommercial property 716 Lands 2018
First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and comm…
Leave a request
APL REAL ESTATE
Cyprus, Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
For many years, our company has been successfully cooperating with leading construction companies and banks in Cyprus, with large real estate agencies in Russia, England and other countries, with highly professional and reputable lawyers, architects and designers in Cyprus and abroad. Our…
Leave a request
MySpace Real Estate
Cyprus, Limassol
Residential property 5023 Сommercial property 290 Long-term rental 449 Lands 237
MYSPACE is the best real estate agency in Cyprus. We provide services for rent and sale of high quality housing, we are engaged in investments, we assist in immigration and legal aspects, as well as in property management.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский
DOM Real Estate
Cyprus, Demos Agiou Athanasiou
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 70
With cooperation with Dom Real Estate, it will allow you to buy, sell or rent the real estate in Cyprus for the best price. Our catalog contains hundreds of proposals for rental and sale of residential and commercial real estate. The selection of the object and the execution of the transacti…
Leave a request
SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED
Cyprus, Strovolos
Residential property 1181 Сommercial property 6 Lands 48
Sabbianco Properties was established in 2004 as a licensed and approved real estate agency that nowadays is one of the largest real estate company in Cyprus with the offices in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaka, Paphos, and in Paralimni. We have a highly trained and experienced personnel that ca…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go