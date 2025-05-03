  1. Realting.com
L.M.La Maison Estates ltd

Cyprus, Strovolos
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2016
On the platform
10 months
Languages
English
Website
www.lamaisonestates.com
About the agency

Welcome to La Maison Real Estates, where luxury meets personalized service. Our boutique specializes in exclusive properties, offering a curated selection of premium homes, offices, and commercial spaces. We pride ourselves on providing a bespoke experience, tailoring our services to meet your unique needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or lease, our dedicated team of experts is here to guide you every step of the way. Experience the difference with La Maison Real Estates where every client is treated like family.

Services

Services We Provide as a Real Estate Boutique

  1. Property Sales:

    • Residential properties
    • Commercial properties
    • Luxury and exclusive listings
    • New developments

  2. Property Leasing:

    • Residential rentals
    • Commercial rentals
    • Short-term and long-term leases

  3. Relocation Services:

    • Assistance with moving and settling in
    • Area orientation and tours
    • School and community information

At La Maison Real Estates, we are committed to providing a seamless and exceptional real estate experience.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Cyprus
Constantinos Zervos Zervos
Constantinos Zervos Zervos
2 040 properties
Show contacts
