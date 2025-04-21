MySpace Real Estate

MYSPACE is one of the best real estate agencies in Cyprus.
We provide services for rent and sale of high quality housing. We are engaged in investments, we assist in immigration and legal aspects, as well as in property management.
Our real estate – it is exclusively modern, carefully selected properties, which guarantee you comfort, convenience and safety. Our main goal is to be attentive to the wishes of each client to build a strong long-term relationship with them! We not only sell housing, but also strive to help our clients find their own cozy place and increase the amount of capital!