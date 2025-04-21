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MySpace Real Estate

Cyprus, Limassol
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2016
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
myspace.com.cy
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

MYSPACE is one of the best real estate agencies in Cyprus.

We provide services for rent and sale of high quality housing. We are engaged in investments, we assist in immigration and legal aspects, as well as in property management.

 

 

Services

Our real estate – it is exclusively modern, carefully selected properties, which guarantee you comfort, convenience and safety. Our main goal is to be attentive to the wishes of each client to build a strong long-term relationship with them! We not only sell housing, but also strive to help our clients find their own cozy place and increase the amount of capital!

My partners
3 agencies 1 agent
Our agents in Cyprus
MySpace Real Estate Real Estate
MySpace Real Estate Real Estate
7 445 properties
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