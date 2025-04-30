Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Demos Agiou Athanasiou
922
Germasogeia
943
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
513
Yermasoyia
186
Show more
2 503 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Modern 3-bedroom detached house in Agios Tychonas, Limassol Key Features High-quality mater…
$1,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
This building is located in the heart of the highly sought-after Germasogeia neighborhood, i…
$702,525
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
This prodject located in a thriving location, a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tour…
$680,571
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A luxury project comprising of 9 apartments in a residential area surrounded by all amenitie…
$466,968
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2
The project is a refined gated community nestled on the hills of Limassol, designed for thos…
$907,794
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover the luxury of urban living at this exclusive complex in Potamos Germasogeia, one of…
$1,17M
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is a block of 8 high quality residential apartments, situated in the quiet and p…
$384,193
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Exclusive 4-bedroom Villa with sea and mountain views, located in Limassol, Agios Tychonas. …
$2,84M
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This residential complex is located in the exclusive location of Agios Athanasios, with a be…
$467,014
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is a residential development located in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, close to two…
$411,636
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Perfectly located in the centre of the Yermasoyia tourist area, Near Papas supermaket just 5…
$647,640
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
It is a high-end development in a beautiful, quiet residential area of Agios Athanasios Lima…
$252,470
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A brand-new sea view development located in a quiet residential area of Agios Athanasios clo…
$276,029
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/4
An exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios Athanasios.…
$576,158
Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 656 m²
New project in Agios Athanasios area in Limassol. It is one of the most desirable residentia…
$5,91M
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located in one of Limassol's most sought-after districts, this exclusive residential complex…
$754,863
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The villa has been recently furnished to a high-end standard and we have now decided to offe…
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
A brand new complex in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project comprises of 8 units.  Key Fe…
$562,749
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This an exquisite project located in the highly coveted area of Moutagiaka in Limassol, is …
$2,14M
2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Elite project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol The project consists of 12 luxury villas.  Advanta…
$777,236
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Discover refined living in a prestigious neighbourhood of Agios Athanasios with this exclusi…
$538,042
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
The 12 floors of the beach residence hold a total of 14 apartments of varying sizes, all car…
$2,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A brand new complex in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project comprises of 8 units.  Key Fe…
$317,849
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This architectural masterpiece redefines luxury living in the heart of Limassol, blending so…
$2,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Gated community nestled on the hills of Limassol, designed for those seeking the perfect bal…
$587,788
5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
This elegant 5-bedroom villa, built in 2004, is located in the prestigious Agios Tychonas to…
$1,36M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/26
Bold, iconic and luxurious, the Tower has raised the bar and set new standards in urban arch…
$1,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a furnished apartment …
$589,999
